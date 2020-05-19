Karnataka Deputy CM urges US Consulate General to set up Visa Centre in Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Tuesday urged the United States to consider the long pending demand to set up a Visa Centre in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan informed the US Consulate General Robert G Burgess in Chennai about the matter during a video conference, as per an official release.

"Nearly 70 per cent of the total South Indians going to the US are from Karnataka. I have brought it to the notice of the consulate general on our long-pending demand to set up a Visa Centre,'' the Deputy Chief Minister said after the virtual meeting. Narayan also said that he assured the Consulate General of conducive atmosphere for American industries planning to shift to Karnataka post-COVID-19 economic distress.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Science, and Technology departments have initiated talks with various countries to improve relations post the pandemic outbreak. "We have always had good relations with the US. Of the top Fortune 500 companies, 400 are in Karnataka. If more companies want to set up shops here, the government will provide all the necessary assistance. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is already acting on this,'' Narayan added.

Karnataka government has set up an Investment Promotion Task Force under the Chief Secretary to welcome companies that are planning to shift their base from China after the COVID-19 outbreak. "The government has already made land reforms, amended labour laws to ensure ease of business. We are making an all-out effort to lure investments into the State," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Additional Chief Secretary EV Ramana Reddy, Managing Director of KITS Meena Nagaraj, and President of Karnataka Chapter of Indo American Chamber of Commerce Mohan Rajamani were also present in the meeting. (ANI)