Buses provided by Congress unfit for transporting migrant workers: UP Deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a "political stunt."ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:30 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a "political stunt." He further claimed that the condition of the buses provided by the Congress was "unfit" for ferrying people from one state to another.
"Whatever Congress is doing is a political stunt. The condition of buses is so bad that they are unfit for the labourers to even sit in them," he said at a press conference. "There are many buses of Rajasthan government in the list of 1,000 buses which Congress claims to have arranged for migrant workers. 297 buses do not have fitness certificate, 98 are three-wheelers, cars and ambulances and 68 vehicles do not have any papers," Sharma added.
"In Uttar Pradesh, our government is doing very well. The Congress, they should send these buses to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra where they are required," he added. (ANI)
