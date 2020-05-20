Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses provided by Congress unfit for transporting migrant workers: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a "political stunt."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:30 IST
Buses provided by Congress unfit for transporting migrant workers: UP Deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma addressing a press conference on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the issue of buses arranged by the Congress for stranded migrant workers, saying it is for a "political stunt." He further claimed that the condition of the buses provided by the Congress was "unfit" for ferrying people from one state to another.

"Whatever Congress is doing is a political stunt. The condition of buses is so bad that they are unfit for the labourers to even sit in them," he said at a press conference. "There are many buses of Rajasthan government in the list of 1,000 buses which Congress claims to have arranged for migrant workers. 297 buses do not have fitness certificate, 98 are three-wheelers, cars and ambulances and 68 vehicles do not have any papers," Sharma added.

"In Uttar Pradesh, our government is doing very well. The Congress, they should send these buses to Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra where they are required," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson vows "world-beating" track and trace COVID system by June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. He said the government would...

Delta Air Lines adding flights in June, July -CEO

Delta Air Lines Inc is likely to increase capacity this summer by adding more flights in June and July, its chief executive officer told Fox Business Network in an interview on Wednesday.CEO Edward Bastian, in an interview, said the airline...

Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

Australia quick Pat Cummins wants crickets lawmakers to approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball after a ban on the use of saliva was recommended in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis. The International Cricket Counc...

Situation related to Cyclone Amphan fast transforming: NDRF DG

The situation related to Cyclone Amphan, which has started landfall, is fast transforming and a close watch is being kept, National Disaster Response Force NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said on Wednesday. He said all 20 teams present in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020