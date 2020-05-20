Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:25 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin. According to the bulletin, 66 patients are currently active cases and one death has been reported.

With one more patient discharged today, the number of discharged persons in the state rises to 53. The bulletin informed that the doubling rate for the state is 10.3 days in the last seven days and the recovery percentage is 44.17 percent.

"Out of the total samples tested, only 0.92 percent of samples have tested positive in Uttarakhand," added the bulletin. India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs as demand for air travel crashes

British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...

UK PM Johnson vows "world-beating" track and trace COVID system by June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. He said the government would...

Delta Air Lines adding flights in June, July -CEO

Delta Air Lines Inc is likely to increase capacity this summer by adding more flights in June and July, its chief executive officer told Fox Business Network in an interview on Wednesday.CEO Edward Bastian, in an interview, said the airline...

Cricket-Australia's Cummins wants artificial substance to shine ball

Australia quick Pat Cummins wants crickets lawmakers to approve the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball after a ban on the use of saliva was recommended in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis. The International Cricket Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020