Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin. According to the bulletin, 66 patients are currently active cases and one death has been reported.

With one more patient discharged today, the number of discharged persons in the state rises to 53. The bulletin informed that the doubling rate for the state is 10.3 days in the last seven days and the recovery percentage is 44.17 percent.

"Out of the total samples tested, only 0.92 percent of samples have tested positive in Uttarakhand," added the bulletin. India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.