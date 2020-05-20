104 COVID-19 cases reported in HP so far

The Himachal Pradesh State Health Department on Wednesday informed that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 104. As per a bulletin released by the state health department, 49 patients are active COVID-19 cases while 48 cases have been recovered.

Three deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state so far. The bulletin also reports four patients who have been migrated out of the state.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)