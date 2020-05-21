Russian, Turkish foreign ministers back Libya ceasefire in call - Moscow

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers back Libya ceasefire in call - MoscowReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:28 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu backed an immediate ceasefire in Libya during a phone call on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The two diplomats also supported the resumption of the United Nations political process in the North African country, the statement said.
They spoke a day after the Libyan National Army of eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar said it had pulled back from some Tripoli frontlines, calling into question its ability to sustain a year-long offensive aimed at seizing the capital.
