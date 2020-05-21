Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC gives AAP govt 2 weeks to decide on removal of DMC chairperson as recommended by LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:59 IST
HC gives AAP govt 2 weeks to decide on removal of DMC chairperson as recommended by LG

The Delhi High Court Thursday gave the AAP government two weeks to take action against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan as directed by the Lieutenant Governor on April 30 with regard to an allegedly objectionable social media post by him. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula gave the Delhi government two weeks to take the decision as no steps have been taken till now after LG Anil Baijal's letter of April 30 to the administrative department of the Delhi government to initiate action against Khan under Section 4 of DMC Act.

The section provides for removal of the DMC chairperson after giving him a proper hearing. The high court's order came on the plea by a social worker, Vikram Gahlot, challenging the constitutionality of the DMC Act and seeking Khan's removal.

Gahlot's lawyer, Dhananjai Jain, said the court issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the LG's office seeking their stand on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on June 22. Delhi government additional standing counsel Anupam Srivastava said the bench has issued notice in the matter to the extent it challenges the validity of the DMC Act.  He said that regarding the removal of Khan from his post, the court has given the Delhi government two weeks to take a decision.

The detailed order of the court is awaited. During the proceedings held via video conferencing, Srivastava placed before the court a status report which stated that the administrative department has processed the file "for taking action as per law with the proposal to seek reply from the Secretary, DMC regarding reply from Zafarul Islam Khan" with regard to the social media post by him.

Gahlot, in his plea, has contended that the Delhi Legislative Assembly did not have the powers to enact the DMC Act and therefore, the statute be declared ultra vires of the Constitution and struck down. He has also contended that since the Act was not valid, the appointments made under it, including that of the chairman, would also be invalid.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Fire at two factories in Gr Noida, shanties in Noida; none hurt

A fire broke out in two adjacent private factories in Greater Noida on Thursday, while some shanties were damaged in another blaze in Noida, said officials. No person was injured in the incident reported from Udyog Vihar in Ecotech 3 area i...

Italy's Luxottica trials workers' tag to fight coronavirus

Italian eyewear maker Luxottica will give employees a monitor that alerts them if they are not respecting social distancing rules and keeps track of contacts with people potentially at risk of coronavirus infection, it said on Thursday. The...

Longtime news executive William J. Keating dead at 93

William J Keating, who spent three decades as an Ohio newspaper executive after leaving Congress in the mid-1970s, has died, his family confirmed. He was 93. The Cincinnati native led The Cincinnati Enquirer as president and later as publis...

Bosnian Serb leader raises flap with remark on wiretapping foes, then says he was joking

The Serb member of Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said opposition lawmakers phones were bugged in the Serb autonomous region that he once led, only to assert he was joking after his remarks stirred an uproar and calls for him to be prosecu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020