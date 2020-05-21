Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPCC chief remanded in 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:21 IST
UPCC chief remanded in 14-day judicial custody

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, arrested from Agra on Wednesday evening by Lucknow police on charges of cheating and forgery, has been remand in judicial custody for 14 days. Brought to the state capital late Wednesday night, Lallu was first taken for a medical examination to a hospital and was later produced before a magisterial court, which remanded him in judicial custody, Congress spokesman Anshu Awasthi said.

After being brought here last night, Lallu was first kept in a temporary jail and on receipt of the report on Thursday that he was negative for coronavirus infection, was shifted to the Lucknow jail, said Awasthi. Earlier on Wednesday, Lallu was granted bail by an Agra court and released before being rearrested by a team of Lucknow police again in a second case filed here in connection with the Congress' standoff with the UP government over the arrangement of buses for migrant workers.

Lallu was first arrested in Agra on Tuesday for sitting on a dharna to protest against the alleged denial of permission by the UP government to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress to enter the state. On Tuesday night another FIR against Lallu and Sandeep Singh, who is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary, and others was lodged at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow under various Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating and forgery. Condemning the arrest of UPCC president, Awasthi said it is most unfortunate that the UP government is sending to jails those very people who are extending it helping hands in this hour of crisis.

“First the buses were kept in waiting for three days when they could have safely ferried lakhs of people and then the person who had come out to help the safe transit of migrants was arrested,” Awasthi said, adding that party workers and common people are most agitated over this high-handed behaviour of the Yogi government..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages on Thursday, hampered by torn down power lines and widespread f...

Britain signs deals for 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott

Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show wh...

Critical to strengthen indigenous production of diagnostic supplies: ICMR

The ICMR has stressed that it is critical to strengthen indigenous production of diagnostic material to ensure uninterrupted availability as there is a global shortfall of these supplies with the COVID-19 pandemic expanding. During the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020