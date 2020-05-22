Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf -ministry Facebook

Syria puts temporary travel ban on businessman Rami Makhlouf -ministry FacebookReuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:58 IST
A Syrian court has placed a temporary travel ban on prominent businessman Rami Makhlouf, a copy of the court order posted on the Ministry of Justice's Facebook page showed on Thursday.
Makhlouf, President Bashar al-Assad's cousin and one of the country's richest men, has been engaged in a high-profile dispute over funds the government says are owed by his mobile phone company Syriatel.
(Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Chris Reese)
