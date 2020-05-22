86 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, state tally 1189

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Odisha on Friday, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the state has reached 1,189 including 789 active cases. While 393 patients have recovered, seven deaths have been reported so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,18,447, including 66,330 active cases. While 48,533 patients have either been cured or discharged, 3,583 deaths have been reported so far.