AP HC orders CBI probe into Vizag doc case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a CBI inquiry into an incident in which a suspended government doctor was allegedly beaten up and paraded bare-chested on the streets of Visakhapatnam by police for 'creating ruckus' in an inebriated state last week. A division bench of justices Rakesh Kumar and Suresh Reddy gave the direction after perusing a report submitted by a local magistrate, who was asked to go into the issue, along with a medical report produced by the state government, on the mental health of the doctor.

The bench said it found discrepancies in the two reports and ordered the CBI to register a case and conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The court had taken cognisance of the alleged incident highlighted in a letter received from a TDP leader and directed the magistrate in Visakhapatnam to personally visit the doctor, record his statement and submit a report.

A case was registered against Sudhakar, who was suspended for his "controversial" remarks against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, for allegedly creating ruckus on the streets under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody on Saturday.

The doctor was booked under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force),427 (Mischief causing damage)and 506 (criminal intimidation)of IPC. A video of the doctor, in which he is purportedly seen abusing policemen and passers-by and getting kicked by the personnel has gone viral.

The incident has drawn criticism from opposition party leaders. Earlier in March, Sudhakar hit headlines for criticising the state government before the media stating that the government failed to provide sufficient N-95 masks and the PPEs for doctors.

Subsequently, he was suspended. Meanwhile, the ruling YSR Congress has alleged that Sudhakar was a TDP supporter.