Examine how AIIMS night shelter is being managed, take corrective measures: HC directs Delhi chief secy

Taking note of 22 coronavirus case in rain baseras at AIIMS, Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Chief Secretary to examine the position with regard to the manner in which the night shelter at AIIMS is being managed by DUSIB, and to undertake all corrective measures without any delay.

22-05-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Taking note of 22 coronavirus case in rain baseras at AIIMS, Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Chief Secretary to examine the position with regard to the manner in which the night shelter at AIIMS is being managed by DUSIB, and to undertake all corrective measures without any delay. A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked Delhi government, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (UUSIB), AIIMS and social activist Rachna Malik to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The directions came after DUSIB, in a status report, disclosed that the patients who have been tested positive, have been shifted to two hospitals, namely Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, both run by Delhi government. "Since, the aforesaid two patients and others who were found positive on COVID testing - which are 22 in number, were all occupying the night shelter which falls within the AIIMS premises, we are at loss to understand as to why they were not taken to the AIIMS COVID facility, and why they have been shifted to far off hospitals," the court said.

"On this aspect, we call upon the Principal Secretary, Health, GNCTD, the concerned Director of DUSIB, and the authorised officer of AIIMS to file their respective affidavits, explaining as to why the said persons were not accommodated at the COVID facility at AIIMS itself, particularly when the patients were receiving non-COVID treatment at AIIMS," the court said. The bench directed social worker Rachna Malik to conduct a local inspection and videograph the entire proceedings without any delay.

Advocate Arjun Syal, counsel for the petitioner, also volunteers to join in the visit. Director, DUSIB, should ensure that the representative of DUSIB is also present and others concerned may join the proceeding, the court said. The court was hearing two petitions raising grievance of around a hundred out-station patients and their attendants at the rain basera near AIIMS.

A public interest litigation, filed by Karan Seth, sought to address the grievance of about hundred outstation patients and their attendants, who, it is stated, were earlier being provided treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) for several ailments. Another PIL, filed by Rachna Malik sought direction that some arrangement should be made so that patients who are residing in rain baseras at AIIMS and saying that patients had come to AIIMS to receive treatment. (ANI)

