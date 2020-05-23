Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians say national security law good for business

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:50 IST
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians say national security law good for business

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing politicians sought to allay worries about the impact of China's proposed national security legislation on the Asian financial hub's business environment, saying it would boost investor sentiment.

The legislation aims to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism, and foreign interference and could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong, raising fears of direct law enforcement. U.S. government officials have said the legislation would end the Chinese-ruled city's autonomy and would be bad for both its and China's economies. They said it could jeopardise the territory's special status in U.S. law, which has helped it maintain its position as a global financial centre.

Bankers and headhunters said it could lead to money and talent leaving the city. Hong Kong stocks slumped 5.6% on Friday Upon her return from Beijing late on Friday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the stock market "goes up and comes down" and it was in fact the large scale pro-democracy protests in 2019 which destabilised the business environment.

"Especially having gone through almost one year of disruptions, violence and uncertainties, anything particularly in safeguarding national security that will help stabilise the environment is indeed very good for local investment sentiment," she said. Henry Tang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said the legislation was "beneficial" for the business environment as it brings stability and strengthens the rule of law.

Local newspaper Mingpao quoted a Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce statement saying that while more details and explanations were needed to preserve confidence, the chamber "always wanted to see social stability and peaceful business environment, and not violence". Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-Ying pointed to large U.S. investments in mainland China despite national security laws there.

"Can businessmen tell Hong Kong people, why are there more U.S. companies, U.S. businessmen and U.S. investments in mainland China than Hong Kong?" he wrote in a Facebook post.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

97 dead, 2 survived in Pakistan plane crash: Officials

Ninety-seven people were killed and two passengers miraculously survived a deadly crash after a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 99 travellers on board plunged into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah Internationa...

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...

Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.District Rural Development Agency DRDA Project Director Narsimha Redd...

Trump administration blacklists dozens of Chinese entities over human rights, military allegations

The Trump administration has put new restrictions on two sets of Chinese entities--targeting one group which is pursuing military technology and another which is aiding Beijings crackdown on Chinas Muslim minority groups. On Friday, the Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020