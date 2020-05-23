Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Narsimha Reddy said that 917 migrant workers from Rajasthan boarded the train. Out of the total, 499 are from Anantapuram, 183 from Kurnool, and 235 from Kadapa.

The state government paid Rs 8.68 lakh to Railways as charges for the migrant workers, Reddy said. Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Project Director Vijayalakshmi said that the Rural Development Trust and Satyasai Seva Trust have provided food for the migrant workers during the journey.

Narsimha Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Revenue Divisional Officer Gunabhushan Reddy, Railways, and police personnel were there at the station to see off the migrant workers. (ANI)