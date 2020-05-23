Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train
Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train.ANI | Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 10:17 IST
Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.
District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Narsimha Reddy said that 917 migrant workers from Rajasthan boarded the train. Out of the total, 499 are from Anantapuram, 183 from Kurnool, and 235 from Kadapa.
The state government paid Rs 8.68 lakh to Railways as charges for the migrant workers, Reddy said. Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Project Director Vijayalakshmi said that the Rural Development Trust and Satyasai Seva Trust have provided food for the migrant workers during the journey.
Narsimha Reddy, Vijayalakshmi, Revenue Divisional Officer Gunabhushan Reddy, Railways, and police personnel were there at the station to see off the migrant workers. (ANI)
ALSO READ
26 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,453
Will make all possible efforts to ensure no one remains thirsty in summers: Rajasthan CM
64 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 3,491
Three deaths, 54 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh
Centre fully supporting Rajasthan during COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur