Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union ministers interact with stakeholders from food processing, auto part sectors; discuss key challenges, reforms

Several union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday took part in a meeting with stakeholders from three sectors - food and marine processing, ready-to-eat segment and auto parts - and discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:44 IST
Union ministers interact with stakeholders from food processing, auto part sectors; discuss key challenges, reforms
File image of Piyush Goyal.. Image Credit: ANI

Several union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday took part in a meeting with stakeholders from three sectors - food and marine processing, ready-to-eat segment and auto parts - and discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness. Piyush Goyal, who is Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister, said in a tweet that he had a meeting with "food and marine processing, ready to eat segment and auto parts stakeholders" along with Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the MoS in the ministry Rameswar Teli, Agriculture Minister NS Tomar and two MoS in the ministry Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh and MoS in the ministry Sanjeev Balyan.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was also attended by Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also MoS Commerce and Industry, and Som Prakash, the other MoS in the ministry. "Discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness and increasing India's share of global exports in these sectors through inter-ministerial coordination," Goyal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month announced Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package to fight the situation created by coronavirus and to make the country self-reliant. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson resists calls to sack Cummings over 400 km lockdown drive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls on Saturday from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400 km 250 miles to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.Cummings, who mastermin...

Migrants being charged for train tickets, says Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday alleged migrants stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were being charged for train tickets, contrary to claims made by the BJP-led governments at...

Cycling-'Everesting' world record falls twice in four days

When retired pro cyclist Phil Gaimon spent nearly eight hours climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest, he had hoped he might have more than four days to enjoy his world record. That was not the case though as his Everesting world re...

Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment

Irans president on Saturday warned the United States not to interfere with a shipment of oil bound for Venezuela after the South American nation said it would provide an armed escort for the tankers. In a statement posted on his website, Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020