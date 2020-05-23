Union ministers interact with stakeholders from food processing, auto part sectors; discuss key challenges, reforms

Several union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday took part in a meeting with stakeholders from three sectors - food and marine processing, ready-to-eat segment and auto parts - and discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness. Piyush Goyal, who is Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister, said in a tweet that he had a meeting with "food and marine processing, ready to eat segment and auto parts stakeholders" along with Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and the MoS in the ministry Rameswar Teli, Agriculture Minister NS Tomar and two MoS in the ministry Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh and MoS in the ministry Sanjeev Balyan.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was also attended by Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also MoS Commerce and Industry, and Som Prakash, the other MoS in the ministry. "Discussed key challenges and reforms needed for boosting domestic competitiveness and increasing India's share of global exports in these sectors through inter-ministerial coordination," Goyal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month announced Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package to fight the situation created by coronavirus and to make the country self-reliant. (ANI)