The special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police, probing the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year, has prepared a charge-sheet in the matter and is likely to submit it before a court soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 19:44 IST
SIT prepares charge-sheet in northeast Delhi violence case, to file in court soon
The special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police, probing the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February this year, has prepared a charge-sheet in the matter and is likely to submit it before a court soon. According to sources, the charge-sheet is being looked over by a senior police official and will be submitted before a court in the last week of May or the first week of June.

Over 700 FIRs have been lodged and the SIT has arrested and detained more than 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the cases pertaining to Delhi violence. Hussain is accused of inciting violence and the murder of intelligence bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. He, along with 15 others, was arrested from his residence in Delhi in connection with the violence.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is probing several cases related to the violence, including Tahir Hussain riot case, IB staffer murder case, Head Constable Ratna Lal murder case, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt case, Dilbar Negi murder case and Akbari Devi (84) murder case. The charge-sheets in some other cases, including IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder, Dilbar Negi murder case, and head constable Ratan Lal murder case, have also been nearly prepared.

Meanwhile, a charge-sheet has already been filed against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya during the violence in northeast Delhi. In February earlier this year, clashes had broken out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

