Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:40 IST
Thousands protest Chinese security law as unrest returns to Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands of people who rallied on Sunday to protest against Beijing's plan to impose national security laws on the city. In a return of the unrest that roiled Hong Kong last year, crowds thronged the Causeway Bay shopping area in defiance of curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus. Chants of "Hong Kong independence, the only way out," echoed through the streets.

To Communist Party leaders, calls for independence for the semi-autonmous city are anathema and the proposed new national security framework stresses Beijing’s intent "to prevent, stop and punish" such acts. As dusk fell, police and demonstrators faced off in the nightlife district of Wan Chai.

The day's events pose a new challenge to Beijing's authority as it struggles to tame public opposition to its tightening grip over Hong Kong, a trade and business gateway for mainland China. The security laws have also worried financial markets and drawn a rebuke from foreign governments, human rights groups and some business lobbies.

"I am worried that after the implementation of the national security law, they will go after those being charged before and the police will be further out of control," said Twinnie, 16, a secondary school student who declined to give her last name. "I am afraid of being arrested but I still need to come out and protest for the future of Hong Kong."

The demonstrations come amid concerns over the fate of the "one country, two systems" formula that has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997. The arrangement guarantees the city broad freedoms not seen on the mainland, including a free press and independent judiciary. Washington said on Sunday China's proposed legislation could lead to U.S. sanctions.

"It looks like, with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong and if they do ... Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told NBC television. As the city government sought to give reassurances over the new laws, police conducted stop-and-search operations in Causeway Bay and warned people not to violate a ban on gatherings of more than eight.

That restriction, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, has kept protesters largely off the streets in recent months. Protesters set up road blocks and hurled umbrellas, water bottles and other objects, police said, adding that they responded with tear gas and made more than 120 arrests.

Many shops and other businesses closed early. The scenes evoked memories of last year's sometimes violent anti-government protests, which drew up to two million people in the biggest single protest.

"WE HAVE TO RESIST IT" A small group of democracy activists protested outside Beijing's main representative office in the city, chanting: "National security law is destroying two systems."

"In future they can arrest, lock up and silence anyone they want in the name of national security. We have to resist it," protester Avery Ng of the League for Social Democrats told Reuters. Nearly 200 political figures from around the world said in a statement the proposed laws were a "comprehensive assault on the city's autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms".

China has dismissed foreign complaints as "meddling," and said the proposed laws will not harm Hong Kong's autonomy or investors. Beijing's top diplomat said the proposed legislation would target a narrow category of acts and would have no impact on the city's freedoms nor the interests of foreign firms.

Last year's anti-government protests plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades, battered the economy, and posed the gravest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI vs ICC tax issue: Exemptions unlikely as per Govt rule, global body cites 'promised timeline'

Tax exemption for future global cricket events in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC as the former gears up to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 50-over showpiece event in 2023. The ICC and BCCI have...

10K people returned from red zones to Hamirpur having maximum COVID-19 cases in HP

As many as 10,000 people have returned in the last four weeks from red zones to Hamirpur district, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. Over 16,000 people returned from other states to Hamirpur district betwee...

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday Officials....

21 new COVID cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 345

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 345, officials said. Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020