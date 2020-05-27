Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU exec proposes to keep rebates in joint budget for 2021-27

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:29 IST
EU exec proposes to keep rebates in joint budget for 2021-27
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to keep rebates in the European Union's next joint budget for 2021-27, reversing its earlier position to meet a key demand by Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria.

Allowing member states to keep rebates on national contributions to the bloc's joint coffers, for now, is meant at convincing the wealthier net payers to back a massive economic stimulus package the EU executive proposed on Wednesday to spur growth on the continent ravaged by a coronavirus.

The plan includes doling out hundreds of billions of euros to the hardest-hit countries like Spain and Italy, something governments in Vienna, The Hague, and elsewhere see as going too far in aiding states they deem not fiscally prudent enough.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Spoke t...

Locust control operations stepped up amidst wave of locust swarms sweeps

Amidst a wave of locust swarms sweeping across western and northwestern India, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare DACFW has stepped up locust control operations in the affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya ...

Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, damage crops in Nagpur, Punjab too on alert

After damaging crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, swarms of locusts entered Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district Wednesday and could head towards Maharashtras Ramtek city amid what is being described as the worst attack in 26 years. Punjab, u...

UCO Bank slashes lending rate by 40 basis points

UCO Bank on Wednesday said it has reduced the repo based lending rate by 40 basis points to 6.90 per cent, reflecting the cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India RBI. As a result, the retail and MSME loans would get cheaper by 40 basis p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020