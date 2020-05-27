Spain sees 750 bln euro EU coronavirus fund plan as good basis for talks

The Spanish government said on Wednesday the European Union's proposal for a 750 billion euro ($824 bln) coronavirus recovery fund would serve as a good basis for further negotiations.

In a statement, it welcomed the proposal as responding to "many of Spain's demands". Reuters earlier reported Spain would receive 140 billion euros from the fund, of which 77 billion would be grants and 63 billion loans.

($1 = 0.9101 euros)