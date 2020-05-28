DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 28

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 28 ** MANILA - Philippines' defence minister, Delfin Lorenzana, attends an online forum on business resiliency. - 0100 GMT ** NEW YORK CITY, United States - U.N. chief, Canadian and Jamaican prime ministers speak with reporters after co-hosting an event on helping developing countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. - 1700 GMT

** LONDON - IIF news conference on potential private sector involvement in G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative – 1200 GMT KOMOTINI – Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay a visit to Thrace (to May 30). BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress. NEW DELHI – India's Financial Stability And Development Council meeting in New Delhi BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament - 0700 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a video conference of state leaders and organisations to discuss help for developing countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Merkel is also due to deliver a short speech. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to appear at economic reconstruction commission in Parliament - 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 29 ** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin holds a meeting with the leaders of CIS countries to discuss their economies and their fight against the novel coronavirus. ** BUDAPEST - Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to Hungary to meet with Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto

NEW DELHI - Indian finance panel will meet again to discuss reform agenda for states. SOFIA - Bulgaria's finance ministry publishes its forecast for budget execution through May. MADRID - Spain's energy minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes to address parliament's culture and sport commission - 0830 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video conference with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 1 ** KATHMANDU - 19th anniversary of Nepal King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family assassinated by Crown Prince in royal family massacre. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4 ** CHILE – 9th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia.

** HONG KONG - Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of justice

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU transport ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5 ** GLOBAL - World Environment Day.

SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 6

** SEOUL - South Korea marks the 65th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 MOSCOW - OPEC ministers meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

MOSCOW - OPEC+ ministers meeting via video conference. FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister is scheduled to present the government's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year to parliament - 1200 GMT FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12

** GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 14

** GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. ** GAZA - 13th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 ** GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit - - - - - - - - -

WENDESDAY, JUNE 17 ** GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

** GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. ** MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 ** LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

** GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 ** PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. ** BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address.

FRIDAY, July 31 ** VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

** HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

