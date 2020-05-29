China says will counter any U.S. actions over Hong Kong bill

China says will counter any U.S. actions over Hong Kong billReuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:11 IST
China said on Friday it will take any necessary countermeasures if the United States insists on interfering in Beijing's internal affairs and taking action in response to the Hong Kong security bill ratified by China's parliament on Thursday.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily briefing. He said Beijing had also lodged representations to the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia in response to those countries' joint statement criticizing Beijing for the security bill.
