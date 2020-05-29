Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP HC quashes ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

PTI | Amaravat | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:52 IST
AP HC quashes ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

In a blow to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday struck down an Ordinance promulgated on April 10 curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner from five to three years. The court also quashed a Government Order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new State Election Commissioner and reinstated as SEC retired bureaucrat Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who had come under attack from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after he postponed local body elections citing COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice V Kanagaraj, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, had assumed charge as the SEC on April 11, replacing Ramesh Kumar, who was appointed during the previous TDP rule. The high court delivered the judgment on a batch of writ petitions, including the one by the aggrieved Ramesh Kumar, challenging the Ordinance and the appointment of a new SEC.

"The court ruled that the state government did not have the authority to curtail the tenure of the SEC. It also set aside the appointment of the new SEC. The court considered all our arguments in this regard," senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar, who appeared on behalf of one of the petitioners, said. The YSR Congress government on April 10 abruptly removed Ramesh Kumar from the post by promulgating the ordinance, amending the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, curtailing the tenure of the SEC to three years from five.

The developments came in the backdrop of a feud the Chief Minister picked up with the SEC after the latter postponed the elections to rural and urban local bodies on March 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jagan Reddy attacked Ramesh Kumar in the name of caste and complained against him to the Governor.

The state government subsequently filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the SECs decision but the apex Court endorsed the deferment of polls..

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’

The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas BNO passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the countrys citizenship unless China steps back from a new security flaw in the ...

Brother of explosives-laden car owner intercepted in Pulwama being questioned: J-K Police

Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen member Hidayatullah Malik, the owner of the explosives-laden car intercepted in Pulwama, is being questioned by the police, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. In a major breakthrough in the case, po...

Turkey reopens some mosques amid infection slowdown

Worshippers in Turkey have held their first communal Friday prayers in 74 days after the government reopened some mosques as part of its plans to relax measures in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Prayers were held in the courtyards...

Man robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhi

A man, who was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank, was robbed of Rs 1 lakh in outer Delhis Alipur area, police said on Friday. The accused, Suresh 28, Shivam 22 and Sanjay 40, have been arrested, they said.On May 26, when Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020