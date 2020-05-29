Left Menu
Karnataka reports 178 new cases, state tally reaches 2711

With 178 positive cases reported between 5 pm on May 28 and 12 pm on May 29 in Karnataka, the state tally has reached to 2711, said officials.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:52 IST
Karnataka reports 178 new cases, state tally reaches 2711
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 178 positive cases reported between 5 pm on May 28 and 12 pm on May 29 in Karnataka, the state tally has reached to 2711, said officials. The maximum number of freshly reported cases in the state were returnees from Maharashtra, said the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru.

According to the mid-day bulletin, 35 COVID-19 recovered patients have been discharged out of these 2711 cases, however, no new death has been reported. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1793.

