Minneapolis police officer arrested in death of George Floyd, no charges yet

Reuters | Minneapolis | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:37 IST
The Minneapolis police officer shown in videotape footage pressing his knee into the neck of a handcuffed, unarmed black man has been arrested in the death of that man, a spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney told Reuters on Friday.

The county attorney planned to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Central time to announce the arrest and new developments in the investigation into the death of George Floyd, 46, according to spokesman, Chuck Laszewski. He said the officer, Derek Chauvin, was under arrest but that formal charges had yet to be filed.

