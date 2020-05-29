Uttarakhand government employees to give one day salary for COVID-19 fund
Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided that one day salary of all the government employees will be deposited for COVID-19 fund.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:41 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided that one day salary of all the government employees will be deposited for COVID-19 fund. The government said that salary allowances of government employees will not be deducted.
All employees from Chief Secretary to Class IV staff will deposit a day's salary in the COVID-19 fund. The government also decided to deduct 30 per cent allowance of all MLAs.
The cabinet also decided that a partial amendment has been made in the Labour Reform Act 1926 and 30 per cent employees will be allowed to form a union in any industry. Only one union will be considered valid. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- COVID
- MLAs