Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi-led govt efficiently handled COVID-19 crisis: Pralhad Joshi

On the completion of the first year of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led NDA government second tenure, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that Modi government has efficiently handled the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:49 IST
PM Modi-led govt efficiently handled COVID-19 crisis: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the completion of the first year of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led NDA government second tenure, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that Modi government has efficiently handled the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. "COVID-19 is one of the toughest crises in human history. Having seen the unprecedented crisis, Modi led govt has efficiently handled it. In the six years series, in the first yr of the second term of governance, pro-people measures and development is the agenda," said Joshi.

"Whatever has happened in these 70 years, has to be corrected. In the last five years, no such terror incident has taken place in the country. We have contained terrorism, price hike, we have given remunerated prices and to an extent, we have now contained COVID-19," he said. He continued saying that by this, PM Modi has not only established as the leader of India but as a world leader.

"We have also touched historical blunders like Article 370, 35 A, triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Bill. PM Modi has dedicated himself to the nation and he is working day in and day out even during the times of COVID-19 crisis, he works 16 to 17 hours a day. He is inspiring the entire mass," said Joshi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WB extends lockdown till June 15; allows TV, cinema production from June 1

The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state up to June 15 with further relaxations and certain condition, which included nod to indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality...

Parolled Australian fears re-arrest for murder in Bulgaria, seeks new trial

An Australian ex-soldier, released on parole after being convicted of a street murder in Bulgaria in 2009, fears he will be rearrested if he tries to leave the country and is now seeking a new trial to try to clear his name.Jock Palfreeman,...

Playing behind closed doors won't affect my performance: Jhingan

India defender Sandesh Jhingan on Saturday said playing in empty stadiums will not have a bearing on his performance though it is not something he was looking forward to. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all sporting events to a standstill...

Crew on board as SpaceX, NASA to try again for landmark launch of two astronauts

The two-man crew entered the capsule that will take them to the International Space Station on Saturday, as Elon Musks private rocket company SpaceX was set for a repeat attempt at launching the Americans into orbit for a mission that would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020