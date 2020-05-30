Jharkhand govt airlifts 180 stranded migrants from Andaman and Nicobar Islands
ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:32 IST
The Jharkhand government will airlift 180 migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who were stuck due to countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. "An IndiGo chartered flight will ferry 180 migrant workers from Port Blair to Ranchi. It will be reaching here at around 6.10 pm," reads an official statement.
According to the statement, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is himself monitoring their travel. The State Urban Development Department with the Transport Department, Labour Department and COVID Control Room are coordinating with the local district administration and police in Port Blair on this mission. The Jharkhand government is bearing the full expense of the airlift operation.
On May 29, 60 stranded migrant workers from Batalik in Leh were airlifted to Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Chief Secretary had, on May 12, written to the Union Home Secretary, seeking permission to allow the State government to airlift stranded workers of Jharkhand from Andamans, Ladakh and the North-eastern states at its own expense. (ANI)
