Tamil Nadu CM discusses COVID-19 crisis with medical experts
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a meeting with medical experts here with regard to the coronavirus crisis in the State.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a meeting with medical experts here with regard to the coronavirus crisis in the State. Officials and experts from other districts also participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has 20,246 coronavirus cases out of which 8,779 are active and 11,313 have been cured/discharged. A total of 154 people have died in the State due to the lethal infection.
