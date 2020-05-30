Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to man charged under SC/ST Act, refuses to quash FIR

Delhi High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to a man charged under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but refused his plea seeking to quash FIR lodged against him in the matter. A bench of Justice Asha Menon dismissed the plea of one Naresh Tyagi seeking quashing of an FIR registered at Mehrauli Police Station, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

However, the court granted anticipatory bail to Tyagi till the filing of the charge-sheet asking him to furnish a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 25,000 each. The court directed Tyagi to join the investigation and also directed the petitioner not to approach the witnesses in this case or tamper with evidence or stall investigations. It said that the petitioner shall not leave the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts without intimation to the Station House Officer (police) concerned.

The case pertains to an altercation between Tyagi and complainant Ajay Kumar on May 5, based on the arguments of which an FIR was registered against the accused person. Upon the filing of the charge-sheet, the designated court would be at liberty to consider the application for regular bail, if placed before it, without being influenced by any observation made by this court in this order, and shall deal with the application as per law and on merits, the high court said in its order.

The court observed that Tyagi and the complainant Ajay Kumar are workers engaged in executing the welfare measures of the Delhi government meant for the poor. (ANI)