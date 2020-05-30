Delhi riots: Police opposes bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator in court

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday opposed in a Delhi court the bail plea of Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with Northeast Delhi violence, saying she allegedly made inflammatory speeches to instigate communal violence. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, after partly hearing the arguments on the bail plea, listed the matter for further hearing on June 4.

The Special Cell submitted that Zargar allegedly made inflammatory speeches as part of a conspiracy to instigate communal violence, which had been planned weeks ago. The submissions came after the court sought to understand the link between the protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which Zargar has been booked and arrested.

The police told the court that accused person was part of the protest against CAA in various parts of the national capital, and blocked a road near Jafrabad metro station and conspired to incite communal riots in Northeast Delhi. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had, on April 13, arrested Zargar after she was presented before a Delhi court on expiry of her two-day police custody in another case related to organising anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Jaffrabad area.

Earlier, Safoora Zargar was arrested in a matter related to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year. At least 53 people were killed in the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on February 23-24 this year. (ANI)