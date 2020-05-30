32 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

A total of 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 447 in the state, Chhattisgarh health department said. One death was also reported in the state.

"With the new cases coming in, there are 344 active cases in the state now," the Department of Health said. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the biggest spike of 7,964 new coronavirus cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763 on Saturday. (ANI)