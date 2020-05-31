Mumbai police bust illegal telephone exchange

One person was arrested on Saturday in Chembur area after Mumbai Crime Branch busted an illegal telephone exchange which was used for information related to the movement of defence personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One accused arrested after Mumbai Crime Branch Unit busted a telephone exchange racket in Chembur area today," said the DCP Crime Branch, Mumbai.

He said that using this telephone exchange, calls were made to transfer information related to the movement of defence and military personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. Sim cards were also recovered from the accused. (ANI)