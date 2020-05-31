EG Academy part ways with Brandini

Veteran top laner Brandon "Brandini" Chen and Evil Geniuses' academy team have parted ways ahead of the Summer Split after tenure of a few months. Brandini, 22, joined EG at the beginning of 2020.

"While the opportunity and experience was short to end this way, I'm still happy with having a chance to play for this team," Brandini posted on Twitter. EG Academy finished the regular season third with an 11-7 record but lost to Cloud9 in the Academy Spring Split playoffs.

Brandini hasn't started for an LCS team in four years. The LCS Summer Split begins June 12. --Field Level Media