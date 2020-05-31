4 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 317

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, said the state Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman. RD Dhiman further informed that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 317, including 201 active cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases. While 86,984 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, 5,164 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)