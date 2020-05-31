Left Menu
91 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hrs: Maharashtra Police

Ninety-one police personnel in Maharashtra have been reported COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of Maharashtra police personnel infected with COVID-19 has reached to 2,416, officials said on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-one police personnel in Maharashtra have been reported COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours. The total number of Maharashtra police personnel infected with COVID-19 has reached to 2,416, officials said on Sunday. "In the last 24 hours, 91 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 2,416," said Maharashtra Police.

According to the state police, there 1,421 coronavirus active cases whereas 26 deaths were reported. As per the data given by the Maharashtra police on Sunday, they have attended 98,461 calls on dial 100, pertaining to COVID-19.

The data also suggested that 257 policemen were assaulted and 86 were injured between March 22 and May 31. A total number of 835 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on policemen in the state. (ANI)

