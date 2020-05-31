Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT asks its staff to physically attend office from June 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:06 IST
NGT asks its staff to physically attend office from June 1

In view of the fresh guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Sunday said that the entire staff will physically attend the office from June 1. The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

According to a circular issued by NGT, all the guidelines issued by the government with respect to preventive measures will be strictly followed at workplace. "In the light of the Order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and modified guidelines therein, and in continuation of the circular dated May 30, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that with effect from June 1, entire staff shall physically attend the Office,” the circular issued by NGT said.

"All the guidelines/directions/instructions/protocols issued by the Government from time to time, with respect to preventive measures to be followed at workplace, be strictly followed without showing any laxity or negligence. Previous directions with respect to physical marking of attendance (till the time biometric attendance system is suspended) be followed by entire staff," it said. While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the home ministry on Saturday had said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on the opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

Issuing fresh guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the home ministry has given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Order CMO to publish 'performance report on corruption' since 2012: Goa Cong urges Guv

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Pramod Sawant to release a performance report on corruption. After Lokayukta Certificates, we request Honble Governor Satya Pal Malik to order Goa CMO to ...

Manipur reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 66

Manipur reported 4 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 66. The number of active cases in the state stands at 59, Manipur government said.A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been report...

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros 155.37 billion from a new European Union recovery fund.The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants an...

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30; lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30 lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020