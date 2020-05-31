Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt likely to allow export of PPE Coveralls by June end

Government of India likely to allow the export of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Coveralls by June end according to industry sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:28 IST
Govt likely to allow export of PPE Coveralls by June end
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav Government of India likely to allow the export of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Coveralls by June end according to industry sources.

Currently, India produces more than 5 lakhs PPE coveralls daily and the government on May 16 allowed export of all types of non-medical and non-surgical masks (cotton, silk, wool, knitted). India has produced more than one crore PPE Coveralls and N-95 masks in the last two months.

On Saturday, Textile Minister Smriti Irani tweeted, "Timely approval to National Technical Textiles Mission by Hon PM @narendramodi Ji helped our Nation become self-reliant in PPE coveralls & N-95 Masks - a Rs. 7000 crore industry ready to show the world New India's strength." According to the Textile Ministry India has produced a total of 1.10 crore PPE Coveralls and 1.12 crore N-95 masks within the time period of two months.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Dr A Sakthivel told ANI on phone that last week AEPC has requested Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal as well as Textile minister to allow export of PPE kits. He further added that both ministers has assured consider the request once the domestic requirement of PPEs are met. "There is a huge demand for the export of non medical and non surgical mask and the AEPC has already identified the international markets for these non-medical and non-surgical masks. The Council assures the Government that it will ensure exports of these items to the tune of $ 1 billion within the next three months," Dr Sakthivel added.

Lalit Thukral, Convenor, Apparel Export Promotion Council, Uttar Pradesh said "We urge government to please allow export of PPE kits also as now we are producing approx 5 lakh PPE kits daily." "We request government to allow to export PPE kits, we are hope full that govt will allow to export PPE kits in third week of June," Thukral added.

He said that his company got an order of 50,000 reversible masks from Italy and is getting queries from countries like Germany, Japan, the US, and UK. PPE manufacturers from India are also getting enquires from countries like the US, Russia, Spain, Germany, Uganda, Nigeria, he added. "Once our government allows export we will start taking orders of PPE kits," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Libre Abordo announces bankruptcy, termination of swap with Venezuela

Mexico-based company Libre Abordo said on Sunday it was bankrupt and that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had terminated an oil-for-food agreement that had allowed the firm to supply water trucks in exchange for millions of barrels of V...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...

Soccer-Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his sides Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Gasperini told Italian newspaper ...

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020