105 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Hundred and five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the total number of corona patients to 907 in the State. "105 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 907," said the state's Health Department.

A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)