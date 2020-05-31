105 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand
Hundred and five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the total number of corona patients to 907 in the State.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:41 IST
Hundred and five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the total number of corona patients to 907 in the State. "105 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 907," said the state's Health Department.
A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
