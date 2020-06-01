Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19

Ahead of Unlock 1, the Maharashtra government-issued standard operating procedure (SOP), including a list of general guidelines for the media and entertainment industry in view of COVID-19. The guidelines include sanitisation of offices prior to reopening, and regular disinfection to be carried out in the daily course of business. It also asks for making hand sanitisers mandatory and being provided at multiple locations within the office premises.

It has also asked for encouraging meetings to be held through video or audio conferencing and to ensure that access between floors and various areas of the studio are controlled. Implementation of social distancing guidelines, temperature screening upon entry at offices, and having a connection with state/city COVID-19 helplines, has also been suggested.

As many as 2,487 more people in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, said the State Health Department on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths had also been reported yesterday. "With 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases and 89 deaths being reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 67,655 and the toll stands at 2,286," read an official statement issued by the department.

Meanwhile, 1,248 people have recovered and been discharged on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 1,244 more people in Mumbai have confirmed positive for coronavirus and 52 deaths have also been reported.

"With 1,244 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Mumbai has spiked to 39,464. Till now, 1,279 people here have succumbed to the disease," said the BMC while adding that 430 patients have been discharged today. (ANI)