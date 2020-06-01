199 new COVID-19 cases take Telangana tally to 2,698

199 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,698, said State Health Department on Sunday. At present, there are 1,188 active cases in the state while 1,428 people have recovered from the infection.

According to the state health department, a total of 82 people have succumbed to the infection in the state. India recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's corona count to 1,82,143, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. (ANI)