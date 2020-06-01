Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four arrested in Delhi for running fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana website, duping thousands

Four people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme website and duping thousands of people in the name of providing jobs in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:22 IST
Four arrested in Delhi for running fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana website, duping thousands
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Four people have been arrested for allegedly running a fake Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme website and duping thousands of people in the name of providing jobs in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Monday. According to the police, the accused identified as -- Umesh (37), Rajat (33), Gaurav (26), and Seema Rani Sharma (33) -- took around Rs 300-500 in the name of job registration under the fake scheme from more than 4,200 people.

One laptop, four mobile phones and ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The four accused are currently under police custody. The police said that a case was registered in the matter and an investigation was taken up after a complaint was received from National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana at the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police on May 26.

The complaint alleging therein that NHA received a grievance from the public regarding an alleged unscrupulous organisation which, by the means of a website (ayushman-yojana.org) is portraying a false association with PMJAY scheme by adopting terminologies commonly recognised/associated with PM-JAY/NHA, the police said. Police said that the website advertised 5,116 vacancies across six states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar.

"On interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they hatched a conspiracy to dupe people in the name of Ayushman Scheme. In this regard, they first formed a trust in the name of Ayushman Yojana Trust and designed a website impersonating as a genuine government website," the police said in a statement. The police said that the accused received payments from people as registration charges for over 5,000 jobs such as ward boy, nurse, lab assistant, pharmacist, and Ayush Mitra under the Ayushman Health scheme.

Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, the police said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says it is ready to continue fuel shipments to Venezuela

Iran will continue fuel shipments to Venezuela if Caracas requests more supplies, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, despite Washingtons criticism of the trade between the two nations, which are both under U.S. sanctions...

Maintain Home-office Work Balance With Pocket HRMS' New Plans

- Pocket HRMS announces new plans with added features for solving the HR problem of work from home and office MUMBAI, June 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The year 2020 saw life and work get disrupted completely due to COVID-19. For the past few mon...

Delhi's borders to be sealed for a week, announces Kejriwal

Delhis borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and enga...

India asks internet service providers to block WeTransfer

India has ordered its internet service providers ISPs to block file-sharing website WeTransfer at a time when hundreds of millions of people are working from home because of a nationwide lockdown to stop the novel coronavirus. The order, da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020