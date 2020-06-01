Left Menu
Delhi HC extends till Dec 31 time for judicial commission to probe Tis Hazari lawyer-police clash

Delhi High Court on Monday extended till Dec 31, 2020 the time granted to a court-appointed commission to probe into the clash between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex in November last year.

A visual from Tis Hazari area during lawyer-police clash. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Monday extended till Dec 31, 2020 the time granted to a court-appointed commission to probe into the clash between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex in November last year. The initial time granted to complete the probe ended on May 31, however, more time to probe the matter was sought in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel extended the time granted to the judicial commission to probe the violence. Meanwhile, the court was told that statements of 124 witnesses have been recorded in the matter till date.

A scuffle had broken out between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel outside the Tis Hazari court complex on November 2, in which several people were injured. The violence was followed by several protests by both lawyers and police personnel.

Lawyers had sought disciplinary actions and initiation of departmental inquiry against several IPS and senior police officers for circulating provocative statements against lawyers on social media. They also demanded the dismissal of several cops on the grounds that the agitation was in complete contravention of prevalent laws. The Delhi High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and constituted a judicial committee to conduct an inquiry in the matter. (ANI)

