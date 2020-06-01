NCDRC adjourns till Aug matters listed between Jun 2-12 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Monday adjourned till August all matters listed between June 2 to June 12 due to lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, said a circular

According to the circular issued by Joint Registrar of the apex consumer forum, S Hanumantha Rao, matters requiring "extremely urgent" hearing may be mentioned before Justice R K Agrawal, President of NCDRC, at 11 am at his residential office during the lockdown period

The consumer forum had earlier decided that all regular benches would hold sittings from Monday. The forum has been working in a restricted manner since March 16 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the national capital, hearing only "extremely urgent" matters.