239 people arrested for cybercrime in Maharashtra
A total of 450 cases have been registered and 239 people arrested by the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police for alleged cybercrime activities during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:32 IST
A total of 450 cases have been registered and 239 people arrested by the cyber cell of Maharashtra Police for alleged cybercrime activities during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a press release, Maharashtra Police has informed that 186 cases were registered for sending objectionable messages on WhatsApp, 23 cases are related to sharing of videos on TikTok, eight cases registered for posts on Twitter and four cases lodged for wrong information posting on Instagram.
As many as 49 cases were registered for posting offensive on other social media platforms and 180 cases related to sharing offensive posts on other social media platforms like Facebook. So far 239 people have been arrested and 107 objectionable materials have been removed from various platforms, police said.
Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said the state has decided to take strict action against cybercriminals in a bid to curb fake and objectionable messages on social media. According to the Maharashtra Home Minister, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are being used by some people to spread hate messages and for promoting crimes against women. (ANI)
