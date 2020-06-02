Left Menu
13 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office

As many as 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines here, the LG's Office said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:30 IST
13 people test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi LG's office
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines here, the LG's Office said on Tuesday. All those working at the LG's office have undergone COVID-19 tests.

The first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor's office following which 13 people were found positive for COVID-19 there. Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count reached 1,98,706 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

