CDS regularises absence period of military personnel on account of lockdown measures

The Department of Military Affairs has regularised the absence period of the defence personnel who were absent from work due to the lockdown measures announced by the government in March onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:36 IST
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Military Affairs has regularised the absence period of the defence personnel who were absent from work due to the lockdown measures announced by the government in March onwards. "I am directed to convey the sanction of the President to regularise the absence period on account of lockdown due to orders of Government of India or services headquarters on account of anti-COVID measures as Special Casual Leave in respect of Army, Navy and Air Force personnel," said a letter issued by the Department of Military Affairs headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

The letter issued yesterday has been addressed to the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force. "Personnel are permitted to utilise fastest available means of travel as per their entitled class and mode of transport, so as to return to their units at the earliest post the lifting of lockdown," the letter added.

The defence forces had asked their personnel on leave to stay put wherever they were till the time lockdown measures were lifted. During this period, some of the personnel spent more than their entire leave period at their respective locations.

While regularising their leaves as special casual leave, the DMA clarified that the special casual leave period shall not have any impact on the personnel's current leave entitlement and permissible service. (ANI)

