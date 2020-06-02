Nigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.51 bn in external borrowing

Nigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.51 bn in external borrowingReuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:50 IST
Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari's request for $5.51 billion in external borrowing from multilateral lenders.
The borrowing is part of a revised budget for 2020. The revisions allow for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp drop in oil prices, which has dented Nigeria's spending plans because oil sales make up 90% of its foreign exchange earnings.
