Man held for driving offences after car collides with two people in London

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:30 IST
Man held for driving offences after car collides with two people in London
British police arrested a man for driving offences on Wednesday after a car collided with two people near Sloane Square in central London.

Officers added they were awaiting an update on the condition of the injured and said the incident was not being treated as terror-related. "Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle," the Metropolitan police said in a statement. "A man was subsequently arrested for driving offences."

