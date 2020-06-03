Police tells thousands at Rotterdam anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowding

Police tells thousands at Rotterdam anti-racism protest to go home because of overcrowdingReuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:00 IST
Dutch police on Wednesday asked several thousand protesters in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam to go home because the anti-racism rally was too crowded and participants could not keep to the social distancing rules.
The rally, which was held on and around the central Erasmus bridge, was called over the case of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week.
