Odisha reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 2,478
90 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha taking the total positive cases to 2,478 including 1,053 active cases, said Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha. As many as 79 people are in quarantine and 11 are local contacts.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed a record single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases taking the country's tally to 2,16,919, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry informed that 260 more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
