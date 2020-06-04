Madeleine McCann's family says police lead on new suspect is 'very significant'

The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three sparking a worldwide hunt, said a police announcement of a new suspect was a potentially very significant development in the long-running case. McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3 during a family holiday in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

British and German police appealed on Wednesday for information about a German man currently imprisoned in Germany for sexual assault offences. "Kate and Gerry do feel it's potentially very significant," said Clarence Mitchell, a spokesman for the family, told BBC radio.